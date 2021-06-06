Stormin’ Pointers softball’s black and yellow jerseys fit right in at the University of Iowa Softball Complex, where they had defeated Davenport West 8-5, Mid-Prairie 5-3 while opening their weekend with a close 3-0 loss against 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption.
Defense was in no short supply between CPU and Assumption with no score for three and a half innings before the Knights broke out with a single homer and a run off a CPU fielding error. A second error by the Stormin’ Pointers would give Assumption a 3-0 lead going into the top of the seventh. CPU’s hitting struggled despite strong defensive play in five innings, yet Assumption nearly handed the Stormin’ Pointers a win by relieving their starting pitcher and loading the bases. When they needed it the most, CPU could not drive runs across.
“We were gun shy, trying to guess too much,” coach Shane Light said. “Our defense was right with Assumption. They’ve got a great pitching staff. We know we’ll be good to go after playing against a team like that.”
CPU’s offense returned in the second on Friday against Davenport West, opening with a solo dinger from senior pitcher Olivia Perez and a RBI single from eighth grader Mya Hilers to score Shae Hansen in the top of the first inning. The Falcons would respond with three runs over two innings before senior first base Aliza Mollenhauer tied it up with a run off a fielder’s choice and junior rightfield Kora Katcher batted in Hansen to take the lead back.
“They’re confident,” Light said. “They’re playing number one teams and games are being rained out for them in between. They want to be out there and make adjustments. I have to give a lot of credit to Olivia Brecht for stepping in and handling our infield defense this year, putting them through drills.”
Mollenhaur’s single drove senior centerfield Claire Neighbor home, sparking sophomore leftfield Ryanne Hansen hit sophomore third base Tayler Reaves in and capped off by Shae Hansen scoring Mollenhauer and her sister in. Davenport West would respond with two runs, but wouldn’t get another crack at CPU as time expired.
“This group has already begun to prove itself,” Light said. “I am so confident in these girls I can put anyone anywhere. They support each other. The chemistry is there.”
CPU fell to 4A number one Muscatine on Saturday morning and closed their weekend with a win over Mid-Prairie. The Stormin’ Pointers are 4-4 on the season as of publication and traveled to Solon on Monday. CPU will host West Delaware for a doubleheader on Wednesday, and compete in another weekend tournament at Jesup on Friday and Saturday.