The 2019 Center Point-Urbana girls golf team had five seniors on their varsity squad and it showed in the box scores. The Stormin’ Pointers saw their scores lower over the season and Ryah Bergeron named First Team All-District as a sophomore, giving confidence the program had even better days ahead.
“We had three varsity players returning this year in seniors Maue and Kenzie O’Connor, who have played all four years and made great improvements every year,” coach Katie Gross said.” Each senior was ready to show up and perform, as well as lead their underclassmen. The underclassmen were excited and eager to learn, as we had a lot of ‘fresh blood’ to the sport.”
Expectations were for Bergeron to continue her success after two strong first seasons as a freshman and sophomore and helped by the four-year seniors. This would have been the first season for Gross, yet she had taught several of the athletes in the classroom and coached several in volleyball. Prior to the shutdown, Gross noted players were already on the course practicing.
“Ryah, Abbey, and Kenzie had been thinking about this season all year and had been talking about goals for a while now, and as a new coach I saw that as determination to better themselves on and off the course,” Gross said. “As a young and new to the sport team, we knew this year would be a learning curve. This particular team is a lot of fun.”
Gross hoped to set new personal records for the seniors and push the younger golfers towards their personal goals. With Maue and O’Connor set to graduate, opportunities on varsity will be available in 2021.