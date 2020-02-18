Sports Editor
Seniors Adrianna Katcher, Lauren Dufoe, Bryn Hadsall and Peyton Kriegel were honored ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale at Center Point-Urbana High School. However, it won’t be the last time the four girls play at their home gym.
Even with Friday’s 49-48 loss to Clear Creek-Amana, the Stormin’ Pointers (19-2) will still host the Class 4A Regional semifinal game against the winner between Clinton and Western Dubuque on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Still, the loss to the Clippers hurt the seniors. After an emotional ceremony — as well as Katcher getting recognition for her 1,000th career point — the girls showed the same emotion that has brought them a state championship and a two-loss regular season.
“We just have such a tight bond,” Hadsall said. “It was just bittersweet that this was our last regular-season game. But we’re so tight, so it helps to come out like this and play our hardest.”
CPU lost one game coming into Friday night. On the road at Marion, a slough of late turnovers from each side and some wacky free-throw adventures led to a final opportunity for the Stormin’ Pointers to hand Marion its first loss of the season. Katcher rose up for the final shot, and it hit off the back rim and out.
It may have seemed like a bad dream. It came true again on Friday.
With just over a minute remaining, a Clear Creek-Amana jumper from the free-throw line fell through to give the Clippers a 49-46 edge over the defending champions in a game that would decide the WaMaC West champions. If CPU won, it would claim the title outright. If CCA won, the honor would be shared.
The Pointers came back down the court. Senior Bryn Hadsall heaved an overhead pass to a wide open Katcher, who hoisted a three. It hit the back rim. Senior Lauren Dufoe grabbed the long offensive rebound and, after some good ball movement, sophomore Ryley Goebel positioned herself in the lane to lay it up and cut the lead to one.
After a later Katcher free throw was nullified by a lane violation and several turnovers later, Katcher pushed the ball up the court with 3.4 seconds left. She pulled up from 15 feet and let a floater go.
This time, it clanked off the front rim as time expired.
“We love having these close games,” Katcher said. “Me and even Ryley, we want the ball in our hands at the end of the game in that situation.”
Head coach Philip Klett said he saw the game as motivation heading into postseason play.
“We’re going to have to spin it that way,” he said. “You never like to lose, but they were the better team tonight. We’ve just gotta take it and do something about it.”