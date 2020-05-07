Center Point-Urbana girls soccer has proved to be one of the most consistent programs in the area, and in 2019 they kept their streak rolling with a 17-3 record, the overall WaMaC title and a state berth.
“Last season was a year of impeccable defense,” coach Todd Mitchell said. “We allowed very few goals and that is a large credit to our tough defense. We had seasoned athletes in the back and they knew how to do their jobs very well. We also had a lot of experience in the middle so we controlled the ball with poise and precision. This made for smart play that got us the results we needed.”
Coaches Mitchell and Rich Plante saw top scorer Blasi Whitehead (13 goals) graduate last year, yet returned talented athletes in seniors Lauren Dufoe (six goals, nine assists), Carlie Foltz (60 saves, three goals allowed) Adrianna Katcher (5 goals), Kady Pfeifer (4 goals) Madi Van Vors and junior Nicole Lutz (11 goals). Sierra Davis and Ryley Goebel also look to take on bigger roles in 2020. Everyone in the program was highly optimistic about 2020 and continuing their dominant play which had produced 67 wins in four years.
“Our returning senior class had been to the state tournament every year of their careers and they wanted more than anything to make it a fourth time,” Mitchell said. “Based on our returning class and upcoming underclassmen, we could make it back to the state championship game and contend for a state title. While we had lost some highly skilled veterans, we also had a deep bench of players chomping at the bit to fill those open positions.”
The two coaches were entering their 15th season at the helm of the program with 190 wins on their belt. Achieving 10 wins or more seemed possible with the returning roster. Clear Creek-Amana and Marion were the two other teams to beat in the WaMaC this season.
“Rich and I more than anything would have loved to see this season’s seniors play their final year,” Mitchell said. These young ladies dedicated four years of hard work, both in and out of season, in order to see the finish line and the potential this entire squad had to compete for a state title. It’s a team of strong young women who understands that what is happening in the world this year is bigger than themselves. While they are sad that this season will not happen, the maturity and grace with which we’ve seen them handle it is more than admirable.”
The Stormin’ Pointers will be back in 2021 looking to continue the postseason streak and get the two longtime coaches to 200 wins.