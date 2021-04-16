Center Point-Urbana girls golf continued a strong start to their season on Thursday as they beat out Beckman Catholic and Benton in a close triangular home win.
The Stormin’ Pointers had little room for error as they triumphed over Beckman by two strokes, with senior Ryah Bergeron finishing runner-up with a score of 45. Junior Trista Kula and sophomore Lauren Langridge and Ella Person each put up top 10 scores of 55 and 59 (tie) each and a team score of 218. Coach Katie Gross noted her team is full of newcomers, but are competitive and become more confident with each meet.
“The girls definitely will be paying attention to the rules more now that they fully realize that every stroke matters, and you never know how close it will actually be,” Gross said.
“From our first meet, we have been changing out our top 6, because all of my athletes are that dedicated to getting better. Ryah Bergeron, a returning senior, had her best score last night, and Nicole Rick, a first time sophomore, played her first varsity meet and scored her best score. Something we will be working on as a team will be ensuring we stay in the right mindset and of course, our short game!.”
The Bobcats also got three athletes into the top 10, led by sophomore Emma Schwake third overall with a score of 53, sophomore Ava Heeren fourth with a score of 54 and senior Tiffany Schnor tenth with a score of 60. As a team, Benton carded 228 and Coach Travis Dirks noted the improvement his young, inexperienced team has developed through three meets this season.
“The girls are having fun and are starting to analyze their own game, which is great to see,” Dirks said. “We talk about eliminating the mistakes and seeing the types of scores we can shoot as individuals and as a team. Right now, Emma Schwake is playing pretty consistent golf. She is so new to the game and is constantly improving different parts of her game. Another girl playing pretty consistently right now is Ava Heeren. We have 5-6 girls right now that are capable of shooting mid 50's or lower, and that's great news for our program. With so many girls new to the game and them already getting to this point is very encouraging for the future of our program.”
CPU will be back on Wildcat Golf Course on Monday for a dual meet with Williamsburg. Benton will face Marion and Vinton-Shellsburg in Marion on Tuesday.