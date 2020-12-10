Center Point-Urbana wrestling took to their own mats for the first time this season on Tuesday as they hosted Anamosa, Central Community and Washington for a quad.
“Overall, I feel we had a great night and had a lot of younger wrestlers perform well,” coach Matt Grennan said.
CPU’s lone loss on the evening came against Anamosa as the Blue Raiders got seven pins over the Stormin’ Pointers. CPU would score all 30 of their points off forfeits to Anamosa’s 54 points.
“We didn’t match up very well with their weights and they were open where some of our veterans were at,” Grennan said. “It was a bummer that some of these guys didn’t get to wrestle.”
The Stormin’ Pointers would come back against Central Community with three pins by junior Collin Hoskins, senior Cole Whitehead and Tyler Foreman and receiving several forfeits. CPU gave up one forfeit of their own and cruised to a 54-18 win.
Eight forfeits gave CPU an advantage over Washington, yet Whitehead, senior Dylan Griswold and Hoskins each came away with pins in the 66-12 win.
“The kids have the right attitude right now and wrestled hard,” Grennan said. “We still need to work on a few things with individual wrestlers, but it’s been challenging to get everyone together. We want everyone up to speed and in shape, which is hard to do at home. Hopefully after the break, we can have more time to work with all of them.”
The Stormin’ Pointers hosted East Buchanan, Indee and North Fayette Valley on Thursday. CPU will compete against Clear Creek-Amana and Williamsburg in Williamsburg on December 17 and participated in a tournament at North Linn on December 19.