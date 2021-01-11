Center Point-Urbana wrestling opened 2021 with a trip to Mt. Vernon to take South Tama and host Mt. Vernon, falling to both teams as several Stormin’ Pointers shined in their return to the mat.
“Overall, I felt we had a good night of wrestling,” coach Matt Grennan said. “We wrestled to our ability for the most part. I think we let a couple of opportunities slip away. We’re still coming off the lapse from break, but are getting into the grind of the season and facing decent teams like today is big for us.”
Opening the evening with South Tama, the Stormin’ Pointers held tight through several matches before the Trojans scored 15 unanswered points between the two largest weights and a CPU forfeit at 106 lbs. CPU scored five pins for all 30 of their points, including falls by Ryan Barth at 138 lbs, Collin Hoskins at 160 lbs, Henry Hingst at 195 lbs, Teegan Fuessly at 113 lbs and Cole Whitehead at 120 lbs. Ultimately, the Trojans would walk away with the win 50-30.
“Cole was pretty stellar and I feel Collin is looking good right now,” Grennan said. “We have some good stuff going on individually.”
CPU concluded the evening against host Mt. Vernon in a 49-25 loss. 31 straight points by the Mustangs dashed any hopes of an upset for the Stormin’ Pointers, yet three pins and two wins gave CPU something to take away. Whitehead pinned his man in nine seconds, with Hoskins and Fuessley also getting falls on the evening as all three went 2-0 on the day.
“Teegan has been working tirelessly in the room and had a couple really good wins,” Grennan said. “Dan Jouanne at 170 lbs may have gone 0-2, but he wrestled really hard for 12 minutes.”
The Stormin’ Pointers finished tenth in a tough field at the Farr Jebens Invitational at Maquoketa Valley on Saturday, with Whitehead and Hoskins both finishing runner-up at their respective weight classes.
“I want to see the kids keep their noses to the grindstone and work hard going through January and into February,” Grennan said. “Mental toughness will get them where they need to be.”
CPU will participate in a triangular with Union and host New Hampton/Turkey Valley on Tuesday and then host powerhouse programs Don Bosco and West Delaware on Thursday for Senior Night.