With their number one runners unavailable for both teams, Center Point-Urbana cross country still showed their competitiveness and Union kicked off this season at the Oelwein Invitational on Tuesday.
After adding a “difficult” course at Maquoketa over the weekend and the boys taking first overall, the Stormin Pointers returned to a familiar, flat course at Hickory Hills in Oelwein.
“It’s always known as a short course, so the kids look forward to it,” coach Amy Poduska said. “Everyone went in very confident and looking to chase PRs.
Junior Kora Katcher led the CPU girls to a sixth place finish as a team, finishing eighth place with a time of 19:40. Freshman Emma Wilkerson followed in 14th with a time of 20:14, sophomore Laine Hadsall in 20th with a time of 20:36, senior Emma DeSmet in 55th with a time of 22:16, senior Faith Maue in 77th with a time of 23:55, junior Leah Taylor in 81st with a time of 24:04 and sophomore Sophia Gentz in 87th with a time of 25:33.
“I’m very excited for Kora being only a few seconds off her personal best,” Poduska said. “As a freshman, Emma Wilkerson dropped several minutes off her time at Maquoketa. Laine had trouble at Maquoketa and was unable to finish, so it was nice to see her bounce back with great confidence. I’m really proud of Emma coming in and giving us a great performance.”
While Union’s success may have not translated into top 15 finishes, coach Travis Fleshner noted returning athletes hit PRs during the meet and gave the freshmen a chance to run against stiff competition.
Junior Ellie Rathe started off her second season running cross country with a time of 20:19, placing her in 16th and just outside of medaling. Freshman Lauren Youngblut followed in 29th with a time of 21:08, freshman Sydney Anton in 71st with a time of 23:25, junior Elle Hookham in 73rd with a time of 23:26, junior Alexa Weber in 74th with a time of 23:26, senior Audrey Kline in 83rd with a time of 24:22, and senior Madelon Rathe in 89th with a time of 25:39. As a team, the Knights finished 11th overall.
“Ellie spent a lot of time running over the summer on her own and building a good base to work from,” Fleshner said. “She gives her best effort in every practice. We’re excited about where she finishes this season. We have some younger girls who did really well and returning girls like Alexa Weber, Elle Hookham and Audrey Kline who are putting in the time for this team.”
While several top runners did not compete for the CPU boys in their eighth place team finish, senior Luke Post finished runner-up with a time of 15:13. Senior Cole Whitehead finished 30th with a time of 17:09, followed by freshman Casey Kirtz in 55th with a time of 18:15, freshman Bradley Jones in 61st with a time of 18:26, sophomore Jonah Salow in 66th with a time of 18:33, freshman Brody Behrens in 74th with a time of 19:09, senior Spencer Schnell in 82nd with a time of 19:39.
“Luke ran a great race against some great competition, including Hogan from Decorah,” Poduska said. “The two ran against each other at State last year. A lot of guys came out with times they were very pleased with. We won’t touch times like that again this season, but it gives us goals to shoot for.”
The Union boys finished 14th as a team and were led by sophomore Conner Prestemon in 60th place with a time of 18:22. Sophomore Asher Beerman followed in 81st with a time of 19:33, freshman Sam Fehl in 87th with a time of 19:53, freshman Wyatt Hoy in 94th with a time of 20:30, freshman Austin Martin in 101st with a time of 22:03, sophomore Sam Klein in 106th with a time of 22:46, and freshman Danson Moody in 108th with a time of 22:51.
“We graduated a lot of seniors last year, so have a lot of new faces in the lineup,” Fleshner said. “These freshmen have been pushed into the varsity lineup, but they are putting in a solid effort against a stacked field of runners. Coach Hookham and I on the way home thought about our biggest takeaway from this meet is we truly got the best out of everyone.”
CPU will next compete in Waverly at Wartburg’s cross country course on September 8. Union will host its own meet on September 10