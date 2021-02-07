Center Point-Urbana wrestling broke from their neighboring rivals as they traveled to West Delaware for Sectionals on Saturday, where senior Cole Whitehead and junior Collin Hoskins each captured championships and will advance to Districts this weekend.
“Our team came out ready to wrestle and had strong first round matches in a very tough sectional,” coach Matt Grennan said. “Obviously we wanted to get a few more wrestlers through, but again we had some tough competition to face.”
Whitehead advanced past Mt. Vernon’s Riley Mudd with a pin in 32 seconds to reach the 120 lbs finals. While Monticello’s Mark Sunlin would take Whitehead into the second period, the experienced senior would get his fall at 3:12, reaching Districts for the fourth time in his high school career.
“As a State veteran, Cole has been in this situation before and is ready to get back to State,” Grennan said. “He’ll bring it on Saturday.”
Hoskins dominated his match from the whistle, scoring several points before pinning Mt. Vernon’s Zatyk Holub at the 3:22 mark. The junior found himself in a tight match with West Delaware’s Isaac Fettkether in the 160 lbs finals before punching his own ticket to District with a pin in the second period.
“Collin faced a tough bracket, but came ready and out on top,” Grennan said. “We’ll have some good matches at Districts. Both guys seem up for anything.”
As a team, CPU finished fourth out of six teams. Districts will be held at Solon on Saturday with the top two wrestlers at each weight moving on to the State Wrestling Tournament from February 18-20.