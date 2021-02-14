For the fourth time in his high school wrestling career, Center Point-Urbana senior Cole Whitehead had punched his ticket for the State Wrestling Tournament with a runner-up finish in his District at Solon on Saturday.
“It feels good and I’m happy about it,” Whitehead said. “I know CPU isn’t a huge name in wrestling, but this shows if you put in the work, you can make it there. I wish my teammates were joining me on the mat.”
Whitehead opened Saturday’s Districts with a pin of Dylan Pietz of Maquoketa in the first period to advance to the District final. There, he fell to Keaton Zeimet of Central DeWitt, but had a second opportunity for a wrestleback against Mark Sunlin of Monticello, whom he wrestled last week. Whitehead pinned his man in 32 seconds to finish second and earn his state trip.
This is a testament to all his hard work and dedication he does in season and out of season,” coach Matt Grennan said. “He’s a special kid. He’s got all the tools to achieve his goals one match at a time.
According to Grennan, Whitehead is the third wrestler in Center Point-Urbana history to reach State all four years in high school. Whitehead finished runner-up at 113 lbs last season and hopes to finish at the top of the podium at 120 lbs this year.
“A state championship is obviously what I want,” Whitehead said. “No one goes to State wanting to just get to the podium. Everyone wants to win it.”
CPU junior Collin Hoskins was unable to wrestle at Districts due to a concussion suffered in practice. Senior Dylan Griswold was able to compete and went 0-2 on the day.
The first round for Class 2A will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. All consolation finals, semifinals and finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday.