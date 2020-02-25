Sports Editor
As the seconds ticked down in Cole Whitehead’s semifinals match on Friday, he might not have known how he would spend his time afterward. He grasped Central DeWitt’s Keaton Zeimet near the far end of the circle just in front of Zeimet’s coaches. The men in purple and gray urged Zeimet to get up. Doing so would force a fourth bout with Whitehead.
But the seconds ticked away, and Whitehead (113) remained in control. As the clock struck triple-zeros, Whitehead leapt to his feet and into the air, flexing his muscle to his supporters in the crowd.
But he did more than that with them. After his handshake with Zeimet, Whitehead raced toward the barrier separating the audience from the mats, hopped the wall and walked up the stairs to his parents. He gave them each a sweaty hug, continued over to his grandparents, and finally toward the bowels of the arena.
“My dad and mom have been there my whole life,” Whitehead said. “My mom’s waking up with me. She’s making me meals in the morning. I don’t ask her to, but she does anyway because she knows how much I love the sport, and she wants to help me with that.”
Whitehead’s favorite breakfast meal his mother cooks up? A shipwreck: scrambled eggs, hash browns and sausage.
The emotions poured out of Whitehead after his 2-1 decision win over Zeimet to advance to the state finals on Saturday night. However, Whitehead finally met his match against Crestwood’s Carter Fousek when the sophomore pinned him in 1:40.
Whitehead made a habit out of tight decisions leading up to the finals matchup. He won his first three bouts all by decision and by a combined score of 8-2. After finishing sixth at state his sophomore year, the now-junior has some laurels to rest on before the beginning of next season.
Keegan Scheeler (132) also had himself a great tournament. The senior wrapped up his final year with a pair of dominating performances in the winners’ bracket, pinning his first opponent in 5:01 and winning an 8-2 decision against his second. However, going up against his semifinals opponent and future runner up in Union’s Lake LeBahn, Scheeler’s luck ran out. A 5-2 decision against Scheeler forced him to wrestle back for his position on the podium.
He didn’t disappoint. In the consolation bracket, Scheeler earned an 8-4 decision over Osage’s Averee Abben in a rematch from their first-round dual. It would be the last match of Scheeler’s career as his finals opponent had to bow out with a medical forfeit, giving Scheeler the third-place spot in his first ever appearance at state competition.
“Coming in, I really wanted to prove myself,” he said. “It’s been tough the last three years trying to make it, but this year, I wanted to come in and show them what I had.”
Head coach Matt Greenan said he was proud of his two medal-winners and championed them as the leaders of his team.
“They made it to the state tournament and had some good wins,” he said. “Cole’s a really hard worker... He’s just a great leader in the room.
“Keegan’s battled for all four years. We’ve been fortunate to have great competition in the room, and sometimes he’s been wrestling behind some other great wrestlers... He could’ve given up, but that’s not his style.