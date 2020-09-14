Center Point-Urbana found themselves home for the first time this season on Friday, but the rainy weather and visiting Mt. Vernon weren’t so kind in the Stormin Pointers’ 22-8 loss to move to 0-3 on the year.
“We had chances this game that we did not take advantage of,” coach Dan Burke said. “I thought we played with good effort and played hard. When it came time to execute inside their 20, we came out empty.”
The Mustangs would roll through the second quarter with two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead heading into halftime while CPU saw their drives run cold. Junior Collin Hoskins would answer with a score in the third quarter and tacked on the two-point conversion. While Hoskins would shine on a dreary night under the lights, the Stormin Pointers failed to find the end zone again as the Mustangs punched in another score in the final quarter.
Hoskins rushed for 95 yards on 14 carries and the lone CPU touchdown. Senior Brody Grawe put together 35 total yards on the night. Hoskins and senior Dylan Felton led the defense with 8.5 total tackles each, followed by senior Keegan Koppedryer with eight tackles and Grawe with seven tackles and an interception.
“Collin had a great night for us behind a pretty good performance from the offensive line,” Burke said. “Our passing game was not great that night and we need to get that going. We had the offense to win this game, but we could not sustain our drives. A couple of broken plays really led to those Mt. Vernon scores. It was a good effort, but now we have to prepare for Union.”
CPU will host Union for Homecoming Week on Friday to continue District play. The Stormin’ Pointers are 0-3 on the season.