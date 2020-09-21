Center Point-Urbana broke a three-game losing skid as they blew past Union 40-14 for Homecoming on Friday in what the program hopes is a turning point for the season.
“It feels good to get this win at Homecoming,” coach Dan Burke said. “We had a couple of games prior that were close, but we simply did not get it done. Tonight, we got the win and the momentum we needed.”
Senior Joey Metzen electrified Rogers Field right off the bat as he returned the opening kickoff for 74 yards. Senior Brody Grawe extended CPU’s lead further with a short run inside the end zone before Metzen capped off the first quarter with a 30 yard reception and a 20-0 lead.
“I believe in our kickoff return team and I believe in Joey Metzen said. “Our blocking on that return was awesome. Metzen’s catch that quarter shows why he is a special player and a great senior leader for this team.”
But the visiting Knights were not ready to bow out despite penalties and stalled offense in the first quarter. Senior Brandon Tompkins punched in Union’s first score a few minutes into the second quarter. The Knights would fumble in the end zone to begin the second half, yet senior Reece DeVries was right there to dive in and get the touchdown. Suddenly, CPU’s impressive lead appeared shaky.
“We get ourselves in a hole, but I thought we did a great job of digging ourselves back out with those scores,” Union coach Jared Pospisil said. “CPU is a very physical team, so we needed to be physical right back at them.”
After a dry spell through all the second quarter, CPU sophomore Cole Werner ignited the offense with a touchdown moments later. The Stormin Pointers took advantage of an interception early in the final quarter for a score by senior Hardy Mahoney. One final run into the endzone by Werner closed out another 20-0 run by CPU for the Homecoming win.
“We had a lot of young guys on defense this week who stepped up and I’m really proud of what they did tonight,” Burke said. “Gotta give credit to Union for fighting back while down 20-0. They had a chance, but I’m proud of how we stuck in there and finished them off at the end.”
Werner led the Stormin Pointers with 155 yards on 27 carries, including two touchdowns in the second half. Metzen had 77 yards on two receptions, including one receiving touchdown and the score off the opening kickoff. Senior Matthew Coller had 57 yards on four receptions. Senior quarterback Keegan Koppedryer threw for 203 on eight of twelve completion. Koppedryer also led the defense with seven total tackles, followed by junior Ryan Barth with 6.5 tackles and Grawe with five tackles.
“I have to give credit to how physical CPU played,” Pospisil said. “We shot ourselves in the foot on several plays, but I saw a lot of positives moving Brandon Tompkins to halfback and our passing at the sideline.”
Union junior Max Eikamp finished with 94 yards on six receptions, followed by Tompkins with 93 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Grant Behrens threw for 121 yards on 11 of 23 completion. DeVries had 5.5 tackles, followed by senior Dallas Blackburn with five total tackles.
CPU will travel to South Tama on Friday and to Vinton-Shellsburg the next week. The Stormin Pointers will end their regular season at home against Solon on October 9.