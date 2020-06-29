Center Point-Urbana softball is on a six-game losing streak amid a rough slate of games as the season draws to its midpoint, including a sweep by fourth-ranked 3A Williamsburg on Thursday.
“Coming off games against West Delaware the night before, we wanted to play solid against some of the best teams on our schedule,” coach Shane Light said. “We want to use these games to get better with every pitch and every play.”
The Raiders took care of business against the Stormin Pointers in five innings in the first game as CPU were unable to come up with runs in the 14-0 loss. The bats made a return in the first inning of the nightcap for the Stormin Pointers, but the Williamsburg defense clamped back down to shut out CPU in six innings.
“We got some really good young kids that are getting some time against top teams,” Light said. “It’s such a short season and we’ve got a young team. We’re still trying to figure out where everyone should be and get a unit to mesh. They’re getting valuable exposure and will keep getting better and better.”
CPU travelled to Beckman Catholic on Friday and had their best offensive outing in a week’s time, putting up five runs to Beckman’s 10 for their final game of the second week. The Stormin’ Pointers traveled to Clear Creek-Amana on Monday and will return home to face Vinton-Shellsburg on Wednesday.
“We’re going to put our best effort going forward through these next few weeks,” Light said. “We still have a defense that returns a lot of girls from last year and we will have a varsity lineup prepared. That’s what games against teams like West Delaware and Williamsburg do. They prepare you for what’s to come.”