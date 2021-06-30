Being swept by Maquoketa was not what Stormin’ Pointers softball had in mind to recognize five program seniors, yet CPU could not come up with enough hitting in 9-2, 3-1 losses to the visiting Cardinals.
CPU were hit with a two-run homerun in the top of the first inning and a second three-run homer in the second by Maquoketa while trying to get their own bats going. It wouldn’t be until the seventh innings that senior second base Shae Hasen would hit a double to secore sophomore Olivia Perez and eighth-grade catcher Kali Washburn singled for Hansen to get a run across. The Stormin’ Pointers had 10 hits in the loss.
“We’re making contact with the ball, but we are still figuring out situations where we need to put the ball on the ground,” coach Shane Light said. “In a situation where we have two runners on, we’re popping or flying out when we need a grounder. That’s our biggest challenge right now.”
Hitting woes continued into the nightcap while the Cardinals once again opened with a two-run homer. Senior first base Aliza Mollenhauer scored sophomore shortstop Oliva Raue in the bottom of the fifth to bring the score within a run. Maquoketa tacked on an additional run in the top of the final inning. Ultimately the Stormin’ Pointers could not come up with a hit and were swept at the hands of a double play.
“We get people on with two outs and it’s tough to score them,” Light said. “We have to get runners into scoring position early. Then we can battle from there.”
The losses did not spoil celebrating five seniors in one of their final home games of the season. Mollenhauer, Hansen, pitcher Nicole Coppess, outfielder Faith Maue and centerfield Claire Neighbor were among Light’s first players when he took over the CPU program in 2018.
“They’re all great because they set the tone for what we’ve done over the last few years,” Light said. “They bring a sense of camaraderie and great attitudes to this program.”
CPU (13-18) recovered the next night with a sweep of Beckman Catholic in Center Point. Hansen had five hits, four runs and batted in five runners between the two games. Sophomore Ryanne Hansen scored four runs in the sweep.
The Stormin’ Pointers traveled to Independence on Wednesday and will be at Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday. CPU drew WaMaC rival Mt. Vernon (27-4) on Monday to open regional play.
“I’m guessing this draw was down geographically,” Light said. “If we want to continue playing, we have to beat them. We’d likely have to face them anyone if not immediately, so let’s beat them right away.”