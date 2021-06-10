More than two weeks into the season, Stormin’ Pointers softball finally got their first home game, coming up short in a 5-3, 8-5 sweep by West Delaware on Monday.
“They’re a solid team, but we felt confident going in that we could compete with West Delaware,” coach Shane Light said. “It’s been an issue of getting our bats going. We have to get them going sooner if we want to be in games like this.”
The Hawks scored four runs in the top of the third and added an additional run in the fourth before junior rightfield Kora Katcher scored senior second base Shae Hansen. Katcher came up big with another RBI to score sophomore leftfield Ryanne Hansen in the bottom of the sixth. Hansen in turn would hit an RBI double in the final inning to score sophomore third base Tayler Reaves as the Stormin’ Pointers tried to mount a comeback. Ultimately, hits couldn’t be strung together after Reaves was scored.
“It’s going to be our time,” Light said. “If you look at our schedule, we’ve been through a gauntlet of number one ranked teams such as Williamsburg, Muscatine, Assumptions and then solid WaMaC teams like West Delaware and Solon. This is where we find that right lineup.”
CPU was able to put up nine hits in the nightcap, led by senior first base Aliza Mollenhauer with three hits and two runs. Eighth grader Mya Hilers, Reaves and senior Claire Neighbor each had a run in the 8-5 loss.
“We’re playing pretty solid defense, but we did kind of get rattled in this game,” Light said. “This is the WaMaC. It’s not going to get much easier. We have to build confidence at the plate and the wins will come. We’re one good win away from truly seeing what this squad is capable of. Shae Hansen is a leader on defense and a great motivator for our team.”
CPU will compete at a tournament in Jesup on Friday and Saturday before a matchup with 3A third-ranked Mt. Vernon at home on Monday.