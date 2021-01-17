Center Point-Urbana wrestling didn’t take an easy evening off for Senior Night on Thursday, scheduling top programs Don Bosco and West Delaware for their second to last home duals of the season.
“We knew we were going to be in for a tough night,” coach Matt Grennan said. “The only thing that I told the kids was to go out and wrestle their match, give your best effort.”
The Stormin’ Pointers struggled mightily against the 1A’s top ranked Dons, not putting up a single point in the evening. Don Bosco would have two points taken away for penalties and CPU one point, leading to a lopsided 79 to -1 loss.
West Delaware, one of 2As best programs, also took a dominant 67-10 win, but senior Cole Whitehead would get his Senior Night fall in 23 seconds at 120 lbs to spark some excitement for CPU. Junior Collin Hoskins added a 13-5 major decision win at 160 lbs.
“I was really proud of them,” Grennan said. “We didn’t win many matches or either of the duals, but I appreciated their efforts. I told them to keep their heads high and look at this as an opportunity to face some of the best competition in the state.”
Regardless of the scores on Thursday, it was still Senior Night and five seniors were recognized: Cole Whitehead, Zoe Witte, Dylan Griswold, KeAton Markt, Henry Hingst and Dan Juan.
“There is some great leadership in these seniors, from the guys who’ve been around from the start to those who joined late,” Grennan said. “They’ve been good role models for this program and I think everybody else looks up to them.”
The Stormin’ Pointers quickly turned around and competed in the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational at Solon on Saturday, placing ninth out of 13 teams. Whitehead would be the lone finalist for CPU, placing second at 120 lbs. Other medalists included Teegan Fuessley seventh place at 113 lbs, Brody Berninghaus seventh at 126, Lucas Gauger seventh at 132 lbs, Griswold fifth at 145 lbs, and Henry Hingst eighth at 195 lbs.
“Solon had a lot of great competition,” Grennan said. “Everytime we step on the mat, we want to be better. I want us to stay healthy and be able to put forth our best effort forth as we head into Sectionals in February.”
CPU will face rivals Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton on Thursday, before hosting one last home meet with Decorah, Oelwein, Tipton and West Delaware on Saturday.