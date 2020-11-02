Center Point-Urbana cross country found themselves in a familiar situation to last season. Both teams qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge on Friday to end their season in the biggest race in Iowa, with the girls finishing 10th overall and the boys seventh.
“My expectations were to run times as well as we did to qualify or run better,” coach Amy Poduska said. “We wanted to beat some WaMaC competitors as well as teams the girls face at the qualifier. It was about finishing our season well both as teams and individually.”
The girls team achieved their goal of placing above their state qualifying opponents Waverly-Shell Rock (11th) and Decorah (14th), a notable feat considering the three programs had a three-way tie to all qualify. Junior Kora Katcher led the Stormin’ Pointers in 18th place with a time of 19:52.
“It was amazing to get as a team again,” Katcher said. “I didn’t feel I got the place I wanted, but I put my heart into it to get where I’m at. To get to State for my second year in a row means a lot.”
Junior Kay Fett competed in her third trip to State on Friday, having competed with the CPU team last season and qualified individually at Vinton-Shellsburg in 2018 as a freshman. Fett finished 19th with a time of 19:54.
“It wasn’t the placing I wanted to finish with, but I felt strong during the whole race and had a good kick at the end,” Fett said. “I’m happy with how everything went.”
Freshman Emma Wilkerson finished 80th with a time of 21:00, followed by sophomore Laine Hadsall in 94th with a time of 21:28, junior Leah Taylor in 118th with a time of 22:26, freshman Kylie Lewis in 124th with a time of 22:55 and sophomore Sophia Gentz in 125th with a time of 22:59.
“This experience has brought us closer together,” Katcher said. “Everyone is back next year, so we hope to be able to come back and make it three in a row.”
The boys saw their memorable season come a close with a seventh place finish as the duo of junior Eli Larson and senior Luke Post both individually medalled fourth and sixth respectively and were recognized during the award ceremony after the races.
“It’s great competition here,” Post said. “It’s fun to have people that can really push you from start to finish. Having the team beside you is great. It’s amazing to have everyone here.”
Senior Mason Bach finished 66th with a time of 17:32, followed by junior Carter Kirtz in 92nd with a time of 17:49, senior Cole Whitehead in 104th with a time of 18:02, junior Robbie Dillon in 118th with a time of 18:27 and freshman Casey Kirtz in 130th with a time of 18:55.
“It’s not hard to get sucked into taking off for that first mile too hard,” Poduska said. “It hurt us later on, but we did compete well against conference runners. Getting both Eli and Luke into the top 15 is a great accomplishment. I’m proud of how Luke ran a smart, intelligent last race and I hope that he feels the same.”
Three seniors will now graduate from the program, leaving Larson and three other returning starting runners to reload and rebuild for next season. Poduska noted that the JV squad had their best number of runners out in program history and believes they can move up to the varsity level.
“We aren’t expecting anyone to come up and be the next Luke Post or Mason Bach or Cole Whitehead,” Poduska said. “They aren’t going to run the same times overall, but they have other strengths. If you look at Solon, they took second place overall without a single kid in the top 15. There are other ways to succeed as a team.”
“We have enough returning talent that we can make it back here again, “Larson said. “We’ll have to work hard to improve. It should be fun.”