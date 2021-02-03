The Iowa High School Speech Association allowed schools to host a small live or virtual contest instead of large contests for both district and state contests. Three CPU groups will move on to State after receiving Division I ratings. Union hosted Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Hudson for District contest on Wednesday, Jan. 27 and seven groups will move on to State after receiving Division I ratings.
Center Point-Urbana
Group Improv - Andrew Wendel, Nathan Buelow, Alaynah Rieck, Shelby Channel (Division I)
Short Film - Eli Larson, Jon Grundemeyer, Lauren Paine, Nathan Buelow, Robert Dillon, Seterah Dillon, Shae Hansen, Soren Hansen (Division I)
Radio Broadcasting - Faith Maue, Savannah Niec, Aydan Rickels, Emma Demuth (Division I)
Group Improv - Jayden Daugherty, Karoline Lindaman, Steiger Manson, Mikey Russo (Division II)
Group Improv - Savannah Niec, Faith Maue, Ashlyn Wilkins, Nora Markowski (Division II)
Union
Readers Theatre - Ellie Behrens, Dolores Cicio, Ava Corpman, Alex Hall, Margery Miller, Ellie Rathe, Rylee Sash, Madelyn Zak (Division II)
Ensemble Acting - Ellie Behrens, Matthew Carlson, Emma Deaton, Belle Weber
Ensemble Acting - Dolores Cicio, Rylee Sash, Hunter Schaefer
Musical Theatre - Jacob Hill, Cora Klein, Laura Rempe, Sarah Roberts, Carlie Spore, Cybil Timm
Musical Theatre- Joe Bistline, Sunshine Gray, Grace Johnson, Audrey Kline, Kylea Neuendorf, Sophie WInkelpleck
Musical Theatre- Matthew Carlson, Rebekah Dickerson, Tyson Fleshner, Elle Hookham, Madelon Rathe, Hayden Spore
Short Film - Arianna Abrahamson, Abbie Bonner, Mae Deaton, Haven Ellsworth, Asia Hemmer, Caitlyn Wylie
Group Improvisation - Rebekah Dickerson, Sarah Roberts, Matthew Medina