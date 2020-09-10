Center Point-Urbana cross country took on a cold, wet Dick Pollitt Go-Hawk Classic in Waverly on Tuesday, coming out hot as the upperclassmen boys stepped up for the top three placings in their race.
Unlike other meets, the classic divided up freshman and sophomores from their junior and senior teammates in order to get as many runners out as possible. For the underclassmen girls, freshman Emma Wlkerson placed 15th overall with a time of 22:15, followed by sophomore Laine Hadsall in 30th with a time of 23:37, sophomore Sophia Gentz in 100th with a time of 27:38, freshman Kylie Lewis in 129th with a time of 30:40, freshman Jaylynn Wyckoff in 131st with a time of 30:42, freshman Yani Hansen in 139th with a time of 30:42 and Emerson Fleming in 148th with a time of 37:12.
For the upperclassmen girls, junior Kora Katcher led with a 13th place finish with a time of 21:47, followed by junior Taylor Leah in 72nd with a time of 25:32, senior Faith Maue in 78th with a time of 25:47, junior Ryley Goebel in 82nd with a time of 25:57, junior Julie Eikenberry in 92nd with a time of 26:25, junior Jenna Short in 93rd with a time of 26:25, senior Seterah Dillon in 100th with a time of 26:43, junior Brianna Knights in 105th with a time of 26:52, senior Gabi Witte in 131st with a time of 28:28, junior Hanah Heiderscheit in 136th with a time of 29:08, junior Emma Gorton in 144th with a time of 30:03 and senior Shae Hansen in 155th with a time of 33:59.
“Everybody looked like they were challenging themselves during the race,” coach Amy Poduska said. They knew they weren't going to run their personal best, but as we saw them at the one and two mile marks, everyone was competing.”
The CPU underclassmen boys were led by freshman Casey Kirtz in 15th with a time of 19:38, followed by sophomore Casey Salow in 33rd with a time of 20:31, freshman Bradley Jones in 29th with a time of 20:47, freshman Charlie Byroade in 66th with a time of 21:55, freshman Brody Behrens in 70th with a time of 22:02, sophomore Charlie Sherman in 89th with a time of 22:38, freshman Issac Larson in 111th with a time of 23:50, freshman Brayden Beck in 112th with a time of 24:10, freshman Porter Pavlovec in 130th with a time of 26:33 and freshman Zack Post in 148th with a time of 29:12.
While team results for the meet were not available in time for publication, Poduska noted the upperclassmen boys helped win the combined boys race “unofficially” as the top three placings were Stormin Pointers. Junior Eli Larson won the meet with a time of 16:56 and followed closely by senior Mason Bach with a time of 16:57 and senior Luke Post with a time of 17:00. Junior Carter Kirtz finished 22nd with a time of 18:19, followed by senior Cole Whitehead in 31st with a time of 18:45, junior Dylan Robbie in 36th with a time of 18:53, senior Spencer Schnell in 78th with a time of 20:42, junior Nick Post in 107th with a time of 21:56, junior Samuel Gentz in 122nd with a time of 23:13, senior Owen Hansen in 134th with a time of 24:32 and junior Soren Hansen in 152nd with a time of 28:52.
“It was great to see everyone running together,” Poduska said. “Mason is usually not in the lead to start with, but he felt good and didn’t slow down. They faced really challenging conditions and those top three really performed well.”
The Stormin Pointers will next compete at Starmont on Tuesday and host a home meet on September 22.