Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg had one final test in the West Delaware Invitational on Tuesday before the WaMaC Meet next week and State qualifying meets just around the corner.
The CPU girls squad took fourth overall as junior Kora Katcher finished fourth with a time of 20:06, followed by junior Kay Fett in sixth with a time of 20:22 and Emma Wilkerson in 14th with a time of 21:26 to medal for the Stormin’ Pointers. Sophomore Laine Hadsall finished 24th with a time of 22:05 and junior Leah Taylor took 44th with a time of 23:28 to round out scoring.
The Vikettes continued to have runners out for injury, but saw junior Charlee Johnson back out with a 49th place finish with a time of 23:54, followed by Molly Haisman in 53rd with a time of 24:04, freshman Tori Elwick in 76th with a time of 26:33, freshman Kailey Kerkman in 85th with a time of 27:52, and sophomore Annabelle Newton in 86th with a time of 28:42. As a team, V-S placed 14th.
While the top individual time escaped the CPU boys, the Stormin Pointers edged out Tipton for first place as a team, with Eli Larson placing second with a time of 16:19, senior Luke Post third with a time of 16:22 and senior Mason Bach in fourth with a time of 17:06. Senior Cole Whitehead finished 35th with a time of 18:32 and junior Robbie Dillion finished 40th to round out scoring for CPU.
The Vikings finished 13th overall with sophomore Elijah Blix crossing the finish line in 47th with a time of 18:49. Sophomore Reid Hermanson followed in 54th with a time of 19:06, sophomore Merritt Bodeker 77th with a time of 19:57, senior Preston Tippie in 78th with a time of 19:58 and freshman Aldin Swanson in 83rd with a time of 20:07.
The WaMaC Conference Meet will be held on Thursday at the Williamsburg Rec Center.