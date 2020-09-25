2020 has been a crazy year.
After years of fruitless investigations into what was called ‘Russian Collusion,’ the Congress pursued the impeachment of the President based on charges of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ that were apparently based on the complaint of a minor intelligence officer who didn’t like the administration’s foreign policy. As soon as that was disposed of, an unknown virus was released upon the world by the Communist China government and the U.S., along with almost all the rest of the world, went into an unprecedented quarantine of well people!
Drought threatened the crops of the Midwest and in July, a ‘derecho,’ a windstorm of hurricane strength swept across Iowa and parts of Illinois. In August, wildfires on the West Coast and in the Rockies dimmed the skies across the nation with their smoke. Hurricanes and tropical storms battered the Gulf Coast.
Alongside the natural disasters, riots broke out after the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, the city of “Minnesota Nice.” Over the next few weeks, billions of dollars of damage was done in urban areas, including Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C. and other urban areas. Some 26 people (perhaps more) died in those riots.
How does a person of the Christian faith respond to such crazy times as these? David faced tumultuous times often in his life and many of the psalms he wrote were pleas to God for help and protection in times of trouble.
In Psalm 144, David cries out to God for protection. God has given David skill in battle and courage to face people of violent and untrustworthy character. But David knows that in and of himself, he is not strong enough to overcome the evil that menaces his world. So he seeks God’s protective care. He asks that God might intervene on behalf of His people.
David prays that the younger generation might be built up and strong, especially in their faith toward God. He prays that they might be exhibits of God’s grace and beauty. And David prays that their crops might be fruitful (that they would know financial prosperity) and that there would be “no outcry in their streets.”
He ends the prayer with this conclusion: “How blessed are the people whose God is the LORD.”
Even in crazy times, God will bring blessings to His people. God desires that we might have a quiet and tranquil life filled with godliness and dignity — so that His people might stand in stark contrast to the anger, frustration and violence that is rampant in those who do not know Him.
As we look around us today, the world seems to be filled with anger and frustration on the one hand, and fear and angst on the other. Those who know Jesus as their Lord need be neither frustrated nor afraid. God is in our midst, He is our shield, our Rock, our defense. He intends to bless His people even in the midst of crazy times.
2020 has been a crazy year. But our God is trustworthy, good, and stands as our protector. Be not afraid!