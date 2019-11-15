Creamy Ranch Pork Chops for Two
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon butter
1 small onion, halved and cut into 1/4-inch slices (1 cup)
2 bone-in pork loin chops, 3/4-inch thick (about 1 lb), trimmed of fat
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 cup chicken broth
1/3 cup chive & onion cream cheese spread
2 teaspoons ranch salad dressing & seasoning mix
2 cups cooked egg noodles
Chopped fresh chives, if desired
Directions:
1. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and tender. Transfer mixture to plate.
2. Season pork chops with pepper. Add to same skillet; cook over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, turning once, until browned (145°F). Remove from skillet to plate; cover and keep warm.
3. Add chicken broth, cream cheese spread, ranch seasoning and cooked onions to skillet. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until bubbly and slightly thickened. Add pork chops back to skillet; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.
4. Cool 5 minutes before serving to allow sauce to thicken. Serve with egg noodles. Garnish with chopped chives.
Tip:
Chive & onion cream cheese spread is found in the refrigerated aisle near the regular cream cheese.
Complete this meal with biscuits and a fresh green salad, if you like.