Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Creamy Ranch Pork Chops for Two

Creamy Ranch Pork Chops for Two

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 small onion, halved and cut into 1/4-inch slices (1 cup)

2 bone-in pork loin chops, 3/4-inch thick (about 1 lb), trimmed of fat

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup chicken broth

1/3 cup chive & onion cream cheese spread

2 teaspoons ranch salad dressing & seasoning mix

2 cups cooked egg noodles

Chopped fresh chives, if desired

Directions:

1. In 10-inch nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until browned and tender. Transfer mixture to plate.

2. Season pork chops with pepper. Add to same skillet; cook over medium-high heat 5 to 7 minutes, turning once, until browned (145°F). Remove from skillet to plate; cover and keep warm.

3. Add chicken broth, cream cheese spread, ranch seasoning and cooked onions to skillet. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until bubbly and slightly thickened. Add pork chops back to skillet; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.

4. Cool 5 minutes before serving to allow sauce to thicken. Serve with egg noodles. Garnish with chopped chives.

Tip:

Chive & onion cream cheese spread is found in the refrigerated aisle near the regular cream cheese.

Complete this meal with biscuits and a fresh green salad, if you like.

Tags