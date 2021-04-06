Crockpot Ham and Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients

2 cups diced cooked ham

3/4 cup uncooked wild rice

1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 bag (1 pound) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

1 3/4 cups chicken broth

1 can (10.75 ounces) reduced-sodium cream of celery soup

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups water

1/2 cup half-and-half

Steps:

Mix all ingredients except half-and-half in 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker.

Cover and cook on Low heat setting 8 to 9 hours.

Stir in half-and-half. Increase heat setting to High. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until hot.