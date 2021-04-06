Crockpot Ham and Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients
2 cups diced cooked ham
3/4 cup uncooked wild rice
1 medium onion, chopped (1/2 cup)
1 bag (1 pound) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed
1 3/4 cups chicken broth
1 can (10.75 ounces) reduced-sodium cream of celery soup
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups water
1/2 cup half-and-half
Steps:
Mix all ingredients except half-and-half in 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker.
Cover and cook on Low heat setting 8 to 9 hours.
Stir in half-and-half. Increase heat setting to High. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes or until hot.