The ground is warming up and spring fever has hit the area. On pretty much every street in town there are folks out doing yard work, clearing away late fall rubble and washing windows.
Even the birds have spring fever and are building nests everywhere. I had a little sparrow with poor direction show up in my enclosed front porch recently. I’m not sure how that happened, but it took about 25 minutes to gently steer the frightened guy back out the door and to freedom. We were both exhausted, but happy with the outcome.
And on the note of being exhausted, one of my Facebook friends, Ron McClain, planted 200 pounds of potatoes on Good Friday! That is spudtacular! Ron is an avid gardener and shares his produce at Farmers Markets in Oelwein and Independence during the season.
If you’re a weekend warrior for tackling projects, you probably find there is little time to cook and take-out turns into the expensive reward for a day’s work. My stepdad Ken only ever ordered pizza for take-out as I remember. He either dragged out the trusty crockpot, put a creation on low in the oven, or started up the grill, even in the midst of projects.
I have to agree that a crockpot is handy when you have other things to do, but want supper at the end of the day. Toss the ingredients in, set it and forget it. You can check on it when you go in the house for a beverage. I have included a tasty soup that is crockpot worthy among this week’s recipes. Enjoy your weekend.
King Ranch Chicken Soup
Ingredients:
1 cup chopped yellow onions
1 medium red bell pepper, diced (1 cup)
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon salt
1 can (28 oz) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
1 can (18 oz) creamy mushroom or creamy chicken soup
2 cups chicken broth
1 can (4.5 oz) chopped green chiles
1 package (0.85 oz) chicken taco seasoning mix
1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, cubed, softened
Chopped fresh cilantro leaves and crushed tortilla chips, if desired
Steps:
Spray 5- to 6-quart slow cooker with cooking spray. Mix onions, bell pepper, 1 tablespoon of the oil and the salt in slow cooker. Stir in tomatoes, soup, broth and chiles.
In medium bowl, mix remaining 2 tablespoons oil and the taco seasoning mix. Add chicken; turn to coat. Add chicken to mixture in cooker.
Cover; cook on Low heat setting 3 to 4 hours or until juice of chicken is clear when center of thickest part is cut (at least 165°F). Remove chicken from cooker with slotted spoon to cutting board. Stir cream cheese into mixture in cooker until smooth; cover and keep warm. Shred chicken by pulling apart with 2 forks; return to cooker.
If desired, top each serving with chopped fresh cilantro leaves and crushed tortilla chips.