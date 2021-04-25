Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa, Family Nurturing Council, and Old School Produce Partners (OSPP) teamed up in support of the National Child Abuse Prevention Month with a “Cultivating Community” family fun event on Saturday at the OSPP garden.
Half a dozen families participated in planting a sunflower to take home, took part in a nature-theme scavenger hunt and snacks. While the organizers were hoping to see more families stop in, they felt the event was successful.
“It was really just to give families the opportunity to do something and help raise awareness,” Erin Monaghan with Better Tomorrows said. “It was nice to collaborate with the Family Nurturing council and see some interest.”