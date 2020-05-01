The Oelwein Public Library will offer curbside pickup for library books and movies starting Monday, May 4.
Library patrons can reserve their items for pick up by logging into the library website at www.oelwein.lib.ia.us. Click on the “Catalog and Account Log In” tab, enter your library card number and phone number, click on the item you would like to reserve, click on the “Reserve” button.
When the item is ready for pickup, library staff will give you a call. Curbside hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Anyone with questions may call the library at 319-283-1515.