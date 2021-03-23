March 21, 2021
POSTVILLE — Curtis Edward Kraus, 66, of Postville died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 26 at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a one hour visitation before services at the church on Saturday.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at St. John Lutheran Church in Luana with Pastor Jeremy Wolf as the officiant.
Inurnment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Luana,.