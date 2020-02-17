Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

cutest baby

Congratulations to LyRick Cannady, Vinton, $100 prize winner of Vinton Newspaper’s Cutest Baby Contest. Be sure to watch for more photo contests to enter for your chance to win!

 Photo by Mona Garwood mona@vintonnewspapers.com