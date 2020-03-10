March 9, 2020
FAYETTE — Dale R. Williams, 95, of Maynard, died Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.
