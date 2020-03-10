Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

March 9, 2020

FAYETTE — Dale R. Williams, 95, of Maynard, died Monday morning, March 9, 2020 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.

