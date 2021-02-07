Dale Speckner

TOLEDO-Dale Willard Speckner, 93, of Toledo and formerly of Shellsburg, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor Steve Brant officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 12:30 PM until the time of service. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg at a future date. It is requested that masks be worn and maintain social distancing.
Dale was born on October 25, 1927, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Willard and Ila (Alexander) Speckner.
Dale served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was united in marriage to Mildred Michael in 1947 in Tama, Iowa.
Dale worked for area farmers for years and then went to work at Wilson's and Farmstead Meat Processing Plant in Cedar Rapids. He was a member of the American Legion in Shellsburg. Dale enjoyed camping, fishing and when he was younger hunting. He loved his family and playing music with his grandchildren and was known as "Grandpa Monkey" to his great-grandchildren. Dale also loved making people laugh.
Survivors include his children, Marla Behounek of Chelsea; Terri Williams of Clutier, and Lonnie (Rhonda) Speckner of Shellsburg; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren, and great-great-great grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Ann (Dick) Barnes of Colorado; several nieces and nephews; and his best buddy, Willie, his dog.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his stepfather, Howard Moubray; one brother, Joe (Barbara) Speckner; one sister, Lois (George) Bremner; and two sons-in-law, Dale Williams and Larry Behounek.
Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.