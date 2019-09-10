Michelle Weepie of Fairbank approached the Fairbank City Council Monday night over a problem at the Fairbank park that she had recently become aware of.
“I noticed my granddaughter was playing on equipment that was damaged,” said Weepie, showing the council the photo, she took with her tablet. “It scared me just a little bit, because it was up high.”
Weepie shared that through a prior job as a purchasing agent, that she still had connections to playground companies and having worked with the national playground safety people in the past, she knew that this particular issue with the damaged playground equipment was not adequate at all nor safe.
“I did call the playground people, because there is a sign there with the information,” said Weepie. “He said if we have the model number, we could get a replacement. We were also looking at the space where the zip line equipment is, which hasn’t worked for years. I did ask the gentleman at the same number about playground about grants. He said there were no grants for the parts but there is grants for replacements, which would be matching funds. I’d like to move forward and get some pricing as to see what would go in that place because, if it’s not usable there’s no point in having it there.”
Other topics that Weepie brought up was what to do with the space if equipment was removed, what would go in its place, and her concern about the surface below.
“I am also part of the safe surfacing initiative,” said Weepie. “Which is using foam surface. It would be so much better, but, also so much more costly.” She explained that grants for foam surfacing was something that people research on how to go about getting grants for those types of projects. “The upkeep is so much easier than peat gravel,” said Weepie. “I learned about the grants through my working for the national playground safety. So, I know that there are grants available.”
Weepie said that she and her grandchildren enjoyed the park very much and that she thought the park was beautiful and in great shape. Fixing these concerns would add to its beauty.
She also talked about getting kids involved in community help with clean-up at the park under the supervision of the fire department.
The council gave Weepie the go ahead to seek pricing of different equipment options if they decided to replace old.
Public Works Director Dave Ryan, said during his department report: “Ted and I did go look at the playground equipment. Unfortunately, we weren’t aware of some of these things last time we were over there I didn’t examine the playground equipment, but it wasn’t obvious, and this time it was. I think it must have been broken recently. Tomorrow we will go remove it, so it at least it’s a hole rather than a jagged sharp hole.”
Discussion of the swinging bridge project continued. The lumber purchase has been approved, but who would do the labor has not been decided upon, as of yet. City Clerk Brittany Fuller was approved to go to the IMFOA Fall Conference in Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 19.
Other discussions included the flood gates, the purchase of a tractor/snowblower, and Ron Woods and Taylor Woods placed on the Public Works committee. The removal of the plex glass on the damaged playground equipment was also discussed.