Educators from around the world converged in Iowa last month to participate in a unique professional development immersion experience called the World Food Prize Global Guides. Participating teachers learned about integrating global learning and food security into curriculum and practice.
Dan Doeing, Agriscience teacher at Oelwein HS was selected to join the elite program that included 40 hours of professional development during the immersion experience as part of the World Food Prize and the Borlaug Dialogues.
The World Food Prize Global Guides program comprised 27 educators from 14 states, four nations and eight disciplines. Participants engaged digitally for three months of preparation prior to the immersion experience and will include six months of follow-up practice and application.
Participants interacted with experts in instructional design, food security, immersive technology, and digital storytelling.
The instructional team included Daniel Foster, Ph.D., Associate Professor at The Pennsylvania State University, Melanie Miller Foster, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at The Pennsylvania State University, OP McCubbins, Ph.D., Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University, and Tobin Redwine, Ph.D, Instructional Assistant Professor at Texas A&M University.
Foster, the team’s instructional lead, explained the aims and impacts of the program. “This immersion program empowers teachers,” Foster said. “We engaged a global community and reminded them that teachers matter.”
For the next six months, Doeing will prepare and implement a reusable learning artifact in their community, and engage with a digital mentor team to provide local application for global impact.