The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy held recitals in the Williams Center for the Arts, July 17 and 18. Williams Center Director Doug McFarlane assures the public that proper health and safety protocol was followed for the performances, which were limited to immediate family.
Everyone had to sign a waiver before entering, and everyone was required to wear a mask during the entire time they were in the Williams Center, McFarlane said.
The center has a maximum seating capacity of 800, but the recital audience was limited to 175 per performance.