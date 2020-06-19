Serves: 8 — 10
Ingredients:
1 box milk chocolate brownie mix
1 box dark chocolate brownie mix
8 Tbsp unsalted butter (1 stick)
2/3 c cocoa (or your favorite kind)
3 c powdered sugar
1/3 c milk
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 c mini dark chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350. Spray two 8-inch cake pans with cooking spray. Mix up each brownie mix separately according to directions on boxes and pour into pans.
2. Bake about 25 to 30 minutes checking center of brownies to make sure they are done in the center. Remove from oven. Run a knife around side of the cake pan and then let cool 10 minutes. Remove brownies from pan and let cool completely.
3. Frosting: Melt the butter (microwave or stove top) and stir in the cocoa. Alternately add the powdered sugar and the milk, beating to a spreading consistency. Add more milk if needed. Stir in vanilla extract.
4. Frost brownie layers like a regular layer cake all over.
5. Then pat mini chips to the side of the cake with your hands. Enjoy with whipped cream or alone.