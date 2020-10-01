Dark Chocolate Brown Sugar Cookies

Servings: 15 -18 cookies
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter at room temperature
• 3/4 cup light or dark brown sugar
• 1 large egg at room temperature
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 1 ½ cup all-purpose flour (sift then measure)
• 1/2 cup unsweetened dark cocoa powder like Hershey's Special Dark
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch
• 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/8 teaspoon salt optional
Instructions:
1. In a mixing bowl combine butter and sugar and mix on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
2. Add egg and vanilla and mix another 2 to 3 minutes.
3. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the remaining ingredients with the mixer on low just until the ingredients are combined about 1 to 2 minutes.
4. Cover and refrigerate the dough at least one hour.
5. Preheat oven to 350° F.
6. Scoop cookie dough onto a room temperature sheet pan lined with parchment paper or spray with a non-stick vegetable spray 2-inches apart. Spray the bottom of a glass with non-stick spray and flatten cookies slightly.
7. Bake for 8 to 9 minutes or until the edges have set and the tops are just beginning to set. They will turn from being 'shiny' to be more 'matte' and firm up as they cool.
8. Remove the cookies from the oven and allow to rest on the cookie sheet for 2 minutes, then move to a wire rack to cool completely.