Dark Chocolate Souffle Cheesecake

Ingredients:
7 ounces dark chocolate, chips or chopped*
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
6 eggs, separating yolks from whites
Directions:
Melt the chocolate into the cream cheese in a small sauce pan, in a double boiler or in the microwave before mixing in the sugar, letting cool a bit and mixing in the egg yolks.
Beat the egg whites into stiff peaks and gently fold into the chocolate cream cheese mixture 1/3 at a time.
Pour the batter into a greased 8 inch spring form pan, wrap the bottom of the pan in foil, place in a larger pan with a small amount of hot water and bake in a preheated 350F oven for 30 minutes, turn off the heat and let sit in the closed oven for 15 minutes before removing and letting cool at room temperature.
Note: About 2 3.5oz chocolate bars, chopped – or use dark chocolate chips.
Note: The bottom of the springform pan is wrapped up in foil and placed in another pan with water in it. The foil wrapping prevents the water from leaking into the springform pan. Baking the cheesecake in the water bath helps to ensure that no cracks form on the surface of the cheesecake. You can omit this step if you do not mind any possible cracks.
Option: With 1/2 cup sugar this is a dark chocolate like cheesecake that is not super sweet. If you would like it sweeter, increase the sugar to 3/4 cups or even 1 cup of sugar.
Option: This recipe fits perfectly in an 8 in springform pan.
Option: Line the pan with parchment paper.
Note: Make sure to not get any traces of the yolks in the egg whites as this can prevent them from beating into stiff peaks.