Sept. 5, 1939 — March 11, 2020
OELWEIN — Darlene D. Follmer, 80, of Oelwein, died peacefully at her home Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020.
Darlene Dorothy Forney was born Sept. 5, 1939 in Independence, to Lawrence Clyde and Marietta Iola (Cue) Forney. Marriage: Sept. 7, 1969 to Kenneth Frederick Follmer (d. Nov. 23, 1973) at Garden Prairie United Brethren Church, rural Arlington. Survivors: 5 siblings: Deanna, Gary, Carma, Donald and Jerry; a sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews
Graveside funeral service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Hazleton (Fontana) Cemetery, Hazleton. A Celebration of Life gathering follows at Darlene’s home.
Visitation: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com