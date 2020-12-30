David Burris

David E. Burris, 67, of Kansas City, Mo., formerly of Vinton, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Avenue Family Church in Kansas City, Mo.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Vacha Burris; children, Mitchell (Ariel) Burris, Leigh-Kathryn (Bert) Suluvale, Reghan (Kaleb) Raubun, Micah Burris and Vaughn Kaitlin Burris; two brothers, Greg (Marla) Burris of Center Point and Bob Burris of Manchester; a sister, Connie McAnally of Ridgecrest, Calif.; his mother, Mildred Burris of Vinton; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Burris; a sister, Faira Sens; and infant daughter, Johanna; and an infant grandson, Hosea Raubun.
David grew up in Shellsburg and Vinton, graduating from Vinton High School in 1971. He attended Ellsworth Junior College and Missouri Western State College. David married his college sweetheart, Kathy Vacha, in 1976. They raised their five children in Kansas City, Mo. where David worked in the corrections field for 30 years, then retired and worked in the insurance industry. He was known for his kindness, humor, love for family, and devotion to Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.