Dec. 13, 1935 — April 5, 2021
OELWEIN — David L. Savage, 85, of Oelwein, died Monday, April 5, 2021 at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center in Oelwein.
There will be no funeral services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
David Lynn Savage was born Dec. 13, 1935 at Cedar Rapids, the son of William L. and Libbie (Havlik) Savage. He graduated from Brooks Institute of Photography. David proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1962. On Sept. 5, 1964, he was united in marriage to Ann Holder. David retired from the United States Air Force Academy, where he was a photographer and instructor. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church and Bellevue American Legion. David enjoyed woodworking.
David is survived by his wife: Ann Savage of Oelwein; daughter: Melissa A. Savage of Des Moines; son: Michael (Keri) Savage of Parker, Colorado; three grandchildren: Ashton Savage and Austin Savage of Aurora, Colorado and Katherine (Derick) Kamp of West Union; sister: Beverly Smith of Cedar Rapids; daughter-in-law: Kendra Bauer of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law: Johanna Savage of Davis, California; a niece; and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: William R. (Helen) Savage and Richard A. Savage.