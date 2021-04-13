SHELLSBURG: Donald C. Montgomery, 70, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Shellsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at The Church of Grace in Shellsburg, with Rev. Brian Reeves officiating. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, Thursday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be at your own discretion. A memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com