David Sheffler

Mt Auburn—David James Sheffler, 81, passed away peacefully at La Porte City Specialty Care on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Services are pending.
David was born October 3, 1939 in Vinton, the son of Lloyd and Ruth Stevenson Sheffler. He attended La Porte City School, graduating in 1958. In 1962 Dave purchased the family farm from his grandfather, Wilbur Stevenson. He also farmed with his father, Lloyd. In addition, Dave worked at Wilson & Co/Farmstead Foods for thirty-one years until the plant closed in 1990. While at Wilsons, he met and married Marcy Evens and they later divorced. Marcy preceded him in death in 2007. Dave was a lifelong member of St. Paul Methodist Church in La Porte City. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting and restoring old John Deere two cylinder tractors. His greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. He doted over his only granddaughter, Kayla, and was very proud of his grandson, Bradley, for his service in the Air Force.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Becky Kennedy of Vinton; granddaughter, Kayla (Dusty) Heims; grandsons, Bradley Bergen, Marv and Kevin Mosher; great granddaughters, Kaylin, Paige, Morgan and Lauren; and his brother, Leroy Sheffler of la Porte City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane; daughter, Christine and ex wife, Marcy.
