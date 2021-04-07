It has been official since November, but Center Point-Urbana senior Sierra Davis wanted to enjoy the moment of signing with Truman State University soccer again with family, coaches and friends in tow at the high school on Tuesday.
“I signed back in November on National Signing Day, but we were in the middle of a bad week of COVID,” Davis said. “I sent in my official letter and decided to do another one at the beginning of the season. It means a lot to me to sign with my friends and family here, since they are the ones who encouraged me and gave me confidence to get as far as I have.”
Davis will play as a goalkeeper for the Bulldogs, a position she has mainly played in her seasons with FC United and Vision Soccer Academy rather than in her high school career. The senior has been a part of two State qualifying CPU squads in 2018 and 2019 before the 2020 season was cancelled due to the early spread of COVID-19.
“I really liked the campus and the academics are a big part of why I chose Truman,” Davis said. “I’m going into their ag science program to hopefully become a veterinarian one day. I love the coaches and my future teammates were great. Playing at the next level has been a goal of mine and I’m excited to get started.”
Before she heads over to Kirksville, the Stormin’ Pointers have their first season in two years to complete. CPU hit an early bump in the road later that day in a 4-0 loss to Mt. Vernon, but Davis is confident the team will be back stronger than ever.
“We’ll go out and play our hardest each game,” Davis said. “We’ll work out the knots. Hopefully we can have it all figured out before the end of the regular season. I’m grateful to be playing and thankful for my teammates.”
Sierra is the daughter of Jason and Teresa Davis of Walker. Outside of soccer, Davis has been involved in basketball, National Honor Society, the Leader in Me Team and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.