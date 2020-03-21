County Editor/ Digital Journalist
On Monday, March 16, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recommended for school districts to close for four weeks in response to the spread of COVID-19. As the state waits out these 28 days, Vinton Newspapers will tell the stories of high school seniors in our coverage area affected by the suspension of their favorite spring activities.
Charlie Dudley isn’t sure exactly why hurdles became his event of choice for track. In middle school, everyone was asked to at least try hurdles. It just so happened he had the form for jumping over hurdles from day one. Now a senior at Vinton-Shellsburg, Dudley thrives on hurdle events as he returns as a State qualifier in the 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles and the shuttle relay last season as well as a Drake Relays qualifier for the Vikes.
“The State Track Meet is the reason everyone goes out for the sport,” Dudley said. “Everyone looks forward to it. I really got to represent our school, but also it’s just fun to go down with all your teammates and have a good time.”
Entering his final season in track, Dudley has been preparing with new workouts to get stronger and faster. More stretching and pressing in “short burst” workouts. These types of workouts excited Dudley as he prepped for the season.
In addition, throwing practice for baseball began indoors over the weekends. The team had already begun cleaning out their facilities in anticipation for the season. Track and baseball happen to be Dudley’s favorite sports back to back in the spring and summer.
Then, the first whispers of COVID-19 reached the senior’s ear. His first thoughts: “I hope this doesn’t affect spring sports.”
“Obviously I don’t want to lose my senior season of my two favorite sports I play,” Dudley said. “I just bought track spikes and baseball cleats for the season, and I don’t want to take those back. I just thought to myself ‘there’s no way they can do that.’”
Indeed the 2020 track season was postponed as the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Union announced in a joint statement on Sunday that spring activities would be pushed off four weeks. The schools followed soon after, forbidding students from using the facilities for practices. As a senior, this all stirred emotions in Dudley.
“I went to the school to pick up my stuff out of the locker and I got to talk to a couple of the guys,” Dudley said. “They still don’t really know what’s going on because it’s just so crazy. We don’t know whether delaying the season is a reasonable thing to do or if we’re overblowing this whole thing.”
Rather than sit on his hands at home, Dudley and his teammates are staying in contact with their coaching staff via a messaging app. For Monday through Thursday, they each take on running workouts. Friday is a yoga exercise. Dudley is also using workout equipment in his house to stay in shape without the school weight room being open.
“I’ve said this a couple times with other students that we’re in a movie and everything is something you see in fiction,” Dudley said. “The sports getting canceled is what really made it real to me.”
High school sports are not the only level to be affected by the spread of COVID-19. Dudley and his family had plans to attend a Milwaukee Bucks-Golden State Warriors game as well. The National Basketball Association postponed their season indefinitely after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus after a game.
“Losing the opportunity to go to Milwaukee for this game may be the most sad moment for me,” Dudley said. “It was actually on Steph Curry’s birthday and Curry had just come off an injury. It was going to be a good game and my first time at a pro sporting event.”
According to Dudley, most athletes “dread” track practices because they are all about “getting your butt kicked and throwing up sometimes” due to the intensity. Yet with the cancellation, he and other athletes miss the chance to be around each other.
“I’m missing the guys, the process,” Dudley said. “I know it’s not nice all the time, but I just want to go. I remember hearing classmates talk about how much they don’t like coming to school and they wish they could stay home all the time. I’m sure everyone is disagreeing with them now.”
These next few weeks will see the Vinton-Shellsburg senior focus on individual workouts, spending time with family, working on recommended material from teachers and completing scholarship essays. Dudley plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall study Materials Science and Engineering.