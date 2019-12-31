Christmas vacation may be an exciting time for most families, when everyone has more time to spend together, taking trips, visiting relatives or just having some relaxing time hanging out. But some families are more stressed because parents worry how they will feed everyone the extra meals that their children were getting when school is in session.
“Maybe the school knows, but a lot of the public doesn’t know that there are kids going hungry in our community during the holidays when there is no school lunch available for them,” said Jim Kullmer, president at Community Bank of Oelwein. That is why Community Bank and at least seven other local businesses are helping to sponsor the Oelwein Pizza Ranch 12 Days of Pizza project.
Pizza Ranch owner Brandy Hershey said the project started in Rapid City, South Dakota two years ago, as the brainchild of movie producer Sean Covel. He had visited an elementary classroom shortly before Christmas break to talk about his movie “12 Dogs of Christmas.”
While talking with the teacher, he learned that approximately half of the 26 students in the classroom were on the school lunch program and would likely face some hungry days over the break. Covel took his concerns and an idea for providing some type of lunch coupon for families over the break to a Rapid City banker hoping to get help in finding a sponsor. Within five minutes the banker heard back from the Rapid City Pizza Ranch, which offered to sponsor 12 Days of Pizza.
Brandy explained that one of the founding principles of Pizza Ranch is glorifying God and providing assistance to families with food insecurity hits on that principle.
“There are other programs that help provide food over weekends and during summer like the Backpack Program and the Summer Lunch Program, but there is no program to help over Christmas break,” she said.
“Brandy approached me about a month ago and told me about program. During the holiday season, personally I like to help out where there is a need and Community Bank does as well,” Kullmer said. “Nutritious meals over the holidays can be a problem for some families and that kind of hit home with me, so the bank readily agreed to be a sponsor.”
Brandy said the project was started in October and finalized in November. Through the efforts of the program sponsors and coordinating with Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn, Pizza Ranch was able to provide daily coupons for 48 families for either a pizza or 8-piece box of chicken each day through the first week in January.
Sponsors of Pizza Ranch 12 Days of Pizza include Community Bank of Oelwein, Fidelity Bank & Trust of Oelwein, B&L Body, Buds N Blossoms, Miller Construction Co. Inc., Irvine Water, Ken’s Electric and Oelwein Pizza Ranch.
“I was so excited to do this project and be able to impact our community in a new way, this was the 1st project we have done as the new owners and look forward to what next year will bring with the 12 Days of Pizza,” said Brandy.
“Looks like a good program going forward and I look forward to working with Brandy in coming years, as well,” Kullmer added.