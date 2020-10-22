OMAHA, Neb.—The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, October 24, at multiple locations across the country including more than 200 sites within the five state Omaha Division comprised of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. The annual nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“We encourage everyone to let us help dispose of their unused and unwanted medications so that they don’t end up being diverted for unintended purposes – like ending up in the school yard, watersheds or being sold on the street,” Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Richard Salter Jr., said.
DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication. In addition, DEA will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices, but only after batteries have been removed. Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off. This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Rates ofprescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
Given the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, DEA wants to ensure that the public is aware of other ways they can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs without having to leave their homes. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have tips on how to safely dispose of drugs at home.
In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, prescription drugs can be disposed of at any of the 11,000 DEA authorized collectors at any time throughout the year. For more information, visit: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?execution=e1s1.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations in order to maintain the safety of all participants and local law enforcement.
To learn more about DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day or to locate a collection site near you, visit www.deatakeback.com.