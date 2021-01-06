WEST UNION — The West Union Area Retired School Personnel Educational Fund, Inc. will be awarding the Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship to high school seniors who plan to attend college following graduation.
The WU-IRSPA awards multiple scholarships each year of $500 or more per recipient. Scholarship winners will receive a letter of notification by May 1, 2021.
Applicants must meet each of the following criteria:
• be a Fayette County resident.
• be a public high school student.
• have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or above.
• provide a personal letter, a resume, and a transcript or a confirmation letter signed by their high school guidance counselor that confirms their cumulative grade-point average.
• may not be related as a child to any member of the West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association.
• must apply by the postmark deadline — March 1, 2021.
Applicants can apply by fulfilling the following application steps:
1. Type a personal one page letter of self-introduction to Gay Bowden, WU-IRSPA President.
Include the following:
a. name the educational institution you plan to attend after graduation.
b. state your planned field of study and why you have chosen that field.
c. explain why you feel you would be a worthy recipient.
d. provide your telephone number and e-mail contact information.
e. Optional: provide one or two references; name, address, email, and telephone number.
2. Include a resume of high school activities, involvement in any community activities, and honors or awards received.
3. Include a transcript or confirmation letter signed by your guidance counselor, that confirms your cumulative high school grade-point average and ACT scores.
Applications should be mailed to Gay Bowden, President WU-IRSPA, 110 Carpenter Street, West Union, IA 52175.