Death By Chocolate Bread Pudding

Sometimes the wheels just fall off the diet wagon! When that happens and you’re searching for something chocolatey, comforting and indulgent, look no further than this decadent bread pudding. It serves many, so be sure to share!
Cook time: 45 Min Prep time: 45 Min Serves: 10-12
Ingredients:
DARK CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING
1 loaf French or Italian bread
4 eggs, slightly beaten
2 tsp vanilla
2 c sugar
1 stick butter, melted
4 c half and half or heavy whipping cream
1 c chopped pecans
1 c dark chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips (or milk chocolate if preferred)
CHOCOLATE SAUCE
1 pkg dark chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips, 12 oz.
1 stick butter
1-1 ¼ c half and half or heavy whipping cream
1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
1. Tear bread into small chunks, place in a large bowl and cover with a dishtowel. Let sit several hours or overnight to “stale.”
2. Preheat oven to 350° F.
3. In a medium-size bowl, mix slightly beaten eggs, sugar, half and half (or cream), and vanilla. Beat on medium until well blended.
4. Melt the butter in the microwave and slowly blend into the sugar mixture.
5. Pour this mixture over the bread pieces. Stir gently to coat evenly.
6. Gently fold the chocolate chips and the pecans evenly into the bread mixture.
7. Allow the mixture to sit for 10 minutes to absorb the liquid.
8. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan.
9. Bake 45-50 minutes or until lightly brown but not overdone.
10. Allow to cool a bit while preparing the chocolate sauce. Don’t make the chocolate sauce until the bread pudding is ready to come out or the sauce will get too hard.
11. For the chocolate sauce, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and the butter.
12. Check and stir every 30 seconds or so. Add vanilla extract.
13. Once melted and stirred smooth, add half and half (or cream) about ¼ cup at a time stirring well after each addition.
14. Microwave another 30 seconds each time until it is the consistency desired to drizzle it. You may need up to 1 cup of half and half (or cream).
15. For extra appeal, dip a few fresh strawberries in the chocolate and place next to each serving of bread pudding drizzled in chocolate sauce.