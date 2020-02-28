VINTON - Another officer joined the ranks of the Vinton Police Department during Thursday evening's city council meeting.
Mayor Bud Maynard gave the oath of office to Officer Laura E. Deaton at the beginning of the council meeting. Deaton joined the city's department after spending the last seven years as a member of the Perry Police Department. Two of those years were spent serving as a detective on the force.
A native of Bloomfield, Iowa, Deaton told those present at the meeting that she attended colleged had received a four year degree in criminal justice before beginning her work with the Perry police department.
Unlike other officers who have been hired in the past, being a certified officer, Deaton will not need to attend the state’s law enforcement academy.
Check Tuesday's Vinton Eagle for more on Officer's Deaton's swearing in.