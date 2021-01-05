KEYSTONE: Debra Kay “Fellmet” Clemann, age 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone with Rev. B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.
Deb was born on January 7, 1952 in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Robert “Jack” and Helen (Cohrt) Fellmet. She graduated from Benton Community High School with the class of 1970 and attended Kirkwood Community College. She was united in marriage to Ronald Clemann on May 27, 1972 at St. John Lutheran church in Keystone. Ron preceded Deb in death on September 7, 2020.
Deb worked as an accountant at the Keystone Cooperative Telephone Company, retiring in 2014. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone and the Keystone Turnerettes. Deb had a fondness for antiques and Victorian houses and enjoyed attending house walks. She was an excellent cook and always enjoyed learning and challenging her mind. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Jamey Clemann and Ryan Clemann, both of Keystone, Hollie (Lucas) Garwood of Vinton; 9 grandchildren, Nathan, and Brayden Clemann, Cameron, Jack, and Leah Clemann, Reed, Kennadie, Gabriel, and Mallorie Garwood; brother Dave Fellmet of Cedar Rapids; and her niece Tracy (Michael) Wazac of Fairfax.
In addition to her husband, Deb was preceded in death by her parents, and her niece Kristin.
